SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with a hammer Friday morning in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department said. The hammer attack happened around 8:46 a.m. on the 700 block of Ellis Street.

The suspect and victim were in a verbal dispute before the alleged attack happened. Police said the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Redinger, fled the scene after hitting the victim with the hammer.

A few hours later around 12:17 p.m., officers spotted Redinger near Ellis and Hyde Street. SFPD developed probable cause and arrested the suspect, the department said.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the assault. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Redinger was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted murder and a probation violation, according to SFPD. He was arrested last December in connection to a fatal stabbing in the Castro neighborhood in San Francisco, KRON4 reported.

“While an arrest has been made, this remains an active investigation,” SFPD said. “Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”