Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Man holds Lyft driver at gunpoint in Richmond

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND (KRON) – Surveillance video shows a man running after a Lyft car at a Richmond gas station.

In the video you see a man shooting at the car, hitting it repeatedly.

Police have since identified that man as Marcus Dean.

Police say he ordered the Lyft ride last Thursday, then held the driver at gunpoint and made him go to a gas station.

Once there, the suspect ran inside to get food.

That’s when the Lyft driver sped off, police said.

Dean is now in jail on suspicion of kidnapping and attempted murder.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News