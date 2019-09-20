Man holds Lyft driver at gunpoint in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) – Surveillance video shows a man running after a Lyft car at a Richmond gas station.

In the video you see a man shooting at the car, hitting it repeatedly.

Police have since identified that man as Marcus Dean.

Police say he ordered the Lyft ride last Thursday, then held the driver at gunpoint and made him go to a gas station.

Once there, the suspect ran inside to get food.

That’s when the Lyft driver sped off, police said.

Dean is now in jail on suspicion of kidnapping and attempted murder.

