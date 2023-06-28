(KRON) — A man was hospitalized after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Petaluma on Wednesday, North Bay Fire confirmed.

The fire department responded to the report of a victim with bee stings and arrived to find a victim down in the roadway, said Kelly Bradley with North Bay Fire. He was treated by paramedics and taken to a Petaluma hospital.

The man was flying model airplanes with others when the swarm attacked, per Bradley. He was still surrounded by bees when paramedics arrived.

“He may have gone over to retrieve his plane, and there was a beekeeper out here, and the bees swarmed around that person where his plane had crashed,” Bradley said.

A witness of the attack described a similar situation. Victor Barbieri says the victim’s model plane crashed in a field, and he drove his car over to get it. When he stepped out, the bees attacked.

Barbieri said the victim “staggered” away and collapsed. He said he performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived. He believes the victim is 89 or 90 years old and flies model planes in the area often.

“The bees come around, but never this viciously or aggressively,” he said. “They picked on him, and when he came back here, the bees followed him.”

Authorities did not provide information on the extent of the victim’s injuries.