(KRON) — A man was taken to the hospital after a robbery in the Mission District Wednesday night, according to San Francisco Police Department records. The incident happened around 10:05 p.m. at Duboce Avenue and Guerrero Street where the suspect allegedly attacked the victim with a metal pipe.

The suspect stole the victim’s cell phone, gym bag, wallet, tablet and cash, SFPD said. The unidentified victim is a 54-year-old man who is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, tried to run away but was later arrested. Police did not release the man’s name.

Last week, there were at least eight cell phone robberies in San Francisco.

KRON On is streaming news live now

No other details in this alleged robbery were available.