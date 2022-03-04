BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One man was shot during a shooting Friday night in Berkeley, police said in an email to KRON4.

The shooting happened at around 7:09 p.m. on the 2100 block of Seventh Street where officers found the man lying down on the street with gunfire injuries.

Officers attended to the man until fire crews arrived.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital to treat “serious injuries,” authorities said.

If anyone has information about this crime, please contact the Berkeley Police Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.