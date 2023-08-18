(KRON) — A man was hospitalized following a shooting Thursday night near the East Palo Alto Library, according to police.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to 2415 University Avenue after a ShotSpotter activation detected at least five shots. They found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso area, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition. The shooting was not related to any activities at the City Hall or nearby library, the East Palo Alto Police Department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Acting Commander Sheryl Boykins at 650-853-

3160.