Man hospitalized after Hercules strip mall shooting

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a Hercules strip mall on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m., police received calls about the shooting that happened at 844 Willow Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man sitting outside of a business with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police say the man was breathing and talking on the way to the hospital, however, authorities have not yet been able to thoroughly interview him.

Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene but at this time, there have been no arrests. Witnesses tell authorities that there were two suspects involved.

Police have not yet released a suspect or suspected vehicle description.

It is unknown if the shooting originated from the highway, however, all shots were fired in the strip mall, authorities say.

Two additional gunshot victims checked into Sutter Health Hospital in Vallejo, according to authorities. It is unknown at this time if these victims were connected to this incident or a separate shooting.

Authorities continue to investigate at this time.

Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.