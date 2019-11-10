Man hospitalized after Santa Rosa shooting, police investigate

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police in Santa Rosa are investigating after a man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds on Saturday night.

Around 9:39 p.m. police responded to North Dutton Avenue to find a 21-year-old man with two gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening wounds.

The victims’ identity has not been released.

Witnesses told police that the man was walking on North Dutton Avenue when he was approached by at least two suspects.

Following a short conversation, witnesses say one suspect pulled out a black handgun and shot the victim twice.

According to witness statements, the suspects ran from the area.

The armed suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s, wearing a grey and black plaid shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

At this time, detectives are actively investigating.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call authorities at (707) 543-3590.