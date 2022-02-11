Man injured after shooting at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Palo Alto, police announced on social media.

The shooting happened at the Stanford Shopping Center where the victim was shot in the foot and hand.

After being shot, the unidentified man took himself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The suspect ran drove away from the scene, and police have not made any arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.