NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A man from Penngrove, California, has been identified as the victim of a fatal single vehicle collision on Sunday, the Marin County Sheriff announced in a press release Tuesday.

On Sunday October 23 at 3:27 p. m. Marley James Walrath, 40, was traveling northbound on Novato Highway 101 in what was an SUV style vehicle. He was north of the San Antonio Road exit when he lost control of his car, causing it to swerve past the right shoulder of the highway and roll over multiple times.

First responders arrived on the scene and discovered the subject had been ejected from the SUV and was in cardiopulmonary arrest. Aid was provided to Walrath which he did not respond to, and his death was pronounced on scene.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The California Highway Patrol – Marin Office and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the collision. The Sheriff’s Office said in the press release, “The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and personnel of the Coroner Division offers our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Walrath.”