(KRON) — The man stabbed to death in San Jose early Sunday morning has been identified by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.

Landreu Michael Belong, 35, of San Jose died at a local hospital after suffering at least one stab wound around 4 a.m. Police say Belong knew the suspect in the stabbing, and she was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

Police later identified a woman as a suspect in the stabbing, Christy Herrera. Herrera is being held without the option of bail in Elmwood Complex Women’s Facility. SJPD reports that this is the 15th homicide in the city since the start of 2023.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Those with information are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck or Detective Estantino at 3829@sanjoseca.gov or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.