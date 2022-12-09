SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly discharged a gun and pretended to be a California Highway Patrol officer, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue for the report of gunshots and a car stuck in mud. A deputy arrived and found 49-year-old Elmer Rodriguez Monterrosa standing near the car and showing signs of being drunk.

The deputy saw a CHP badge hanging around Rodriguez Monterrosa’s neck, the sheriff’s office said. Rodriguez Monterrosa told the deputy that he was a police officer.

Image from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Police investigated and determined that Rodriguez Monterrosa was not an officer and the badge around his neck was stolen. The deputy also found a handgun, spent shell casings, and a box of ammunition and magazines.

Rodriguez Monterrosa was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm (felony), possession of stolen property (felony), impersonation of a police officer (misdemeanor), carrying a loaded handgun in public (misdemeanor) and driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). His bail was set at $20,000.