SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly discharged a gun and pretended to be a California Highway Patrol officer, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue for the report of gunshots and a car stuck in mud. A deputy arrived and found 49-year-old Elmer Rodriguez Monterrosa standing near the car and showing signs of being drunk.
The deputy saw a CHP badge hanging around Rodriguez Monterrosa’s neck, the sheriff’s office said. Rodriguez Monterrosa told the deputy that he was a police officer.
Police investigated and determined that Rodriguez Monterrosa was not an officer and the badge around his neck was stolen. The deputy also found a handgun, spent shell casings, and a box of ammunition and magazines.
Rodriguez Monterrosa was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm (felony), possession of stolen property (felony), impersonation of a police officer (misdemeanor), carrying a loaded handgun in public (misdemeanor) and driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). His bail was set at $20,000.