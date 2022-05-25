SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in critical condition after a police shooting Wednesday in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened at 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane.

The shooting involved parole agents from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

The Santa Rosa Police Department responded to assist with the situation. SCSO will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update it if we receive more information.