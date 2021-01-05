Man in critical condition after San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in San Jose Monday night, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Authorities responded to a report of a car accident in a parking garage at 60 East Rosemary.

Officers arrived to find a man had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated. At this time, the man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

There is no known suspect or motive at this time.

No other details have been released.