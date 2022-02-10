Man in custody following domestic disturbance in Campbell: police

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested following a domestic disturbance in Campbell on Wednesday night, according to the police department.

38-year-old Timothy Johnson has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for charges including felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into an inhabited dwelling, and suspicion of being under the influence while in possession of a loaded gun.

Around 9:02 p.m., police received multiple reports of a man yelling and waving a gun outside of a home on Wren Way.

There were also reports of possible shots fired, police say.

When officers arrived, they found Johnson pointing what looked like a handgun at a home and heard shots being fired.

A shelter in place was issued for residents in the area.

Police say several agencies responded with armored rescue vehicles which helped secure the area.

After about a two-hour standoff and negotiations with Johnson, police say he continued to be “agitated and uncooperative.”

Authorities finally approached Johnson and were able to take him into custody.

Investigators on the scene located a 9mm ghost gun and multiple spent casings.

No other details have been released.