Man in custody on elder abuse, arson charges dies at Martinez hospital

MARTINEZ (KRON) — A man accused of elder abuse and arson died Thursday night after being taken to the hospital from a Richmond jail for seizures earlier this week.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, the inmate, 61-year-old Samuel Martinez, was arrested Feb. 8, 2018 on felony elder abuse and arson charges.

On Christmas Eve, the man was taken from the West County Detention Facility to the hospital after suffering seizures.

He was later admitted to the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez.

After a collapsing due to a “medical emergency,” the man died Thursday night, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.