Man in possession of fentanyl arrested in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man in possession of nearly seven ounces of fentanyl was arrested in Santa Rosa last month, according to the police department.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, officers pulled over a red-colored late model Toyota Camry in a parking lot at 2300 Mendocino Avenue.

23-year-old Osmen Velasquez was pulled over for traffic violations — Police believe he was possibly living in San Francisco.

Velasquez did not have a license or any form of identification on him.

K-9 Kane sniffed around the car and alerted officers that he smelled narcotics on the passenger side.

Officers initially searched the car and found about one ounce of fentanyl.

Velasquez was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car while officers searched the car further — Officers found there was also fentanyl on the suspect.

Police say Velasquez tried getting rid of the bag while in the patrol car but it was ripped open and scattered across the car floor.

The patrol car was towed from the area to be de-contaminated.

Police say no one was exposed to fentanyl.

In total, police found nearly seven ounces of fentanyl on the suspect, in the car, and in the patrol car.

Authorities say “this is a considerable amount of fentanyl that poses extreme safety risks and could potentially be lethal to several thousand people if Velasquez was able to sell it in Santa Rosa.”

Velasquez was taken to Sonoma County Jail and booked on multiple charges.

If you have any information, you are asked to submit a tip on the Santa Rosa Crime Tips website.