SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man is in serious condition after falling off a cliff at Sutro Baths in the city’s far west side, the San Francisco Fire Department said on Wednesday. The man was rescued at 914 Point Lobos Avenue.

SFFD said he fell off of a 50-foot cliff onto sand. He was rescued by SFFD coastal rescue units at 7:54 p.m.

On May 6, four people were injured after a car fell off a cliff at Sutro Baths. Fire officials said they didn’t know how fast the car was traveling, but it went 30-40 yards off the cliff.

On Monday, a man was rescued after falling off a cliff on the Mendocino County coastline. A helicopter used an 100-foot line to send emergency personnel down to help the man, who suffered a likely broken leg.