Man in stolen car with several firearms, burglary tools arrested in Benicia: Police

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) – A man in possession of several firearms driving a car that was reported stolen was arrested in Benicia on Monday night, according to police.

Around 8:40 p.m. police were notified of a stolen car driving in Benicia. It was reported stolen in Fairfield.

Police saw the car on East 5th Street and took the driver into custody.

Authorities found 11 firearms and burglary tools in the car — The driver is not legally allowed to have guns in his possession or own them, according to police.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Douglas Benjermen Edwards, was booked into the Solano County Jail.

The car was also returned to the owner.