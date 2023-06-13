(KRON) — A man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a woman’s home before stealing her car on Tuesday morning, according to American Canyon Police.

A victim called police just after 8 a.m. and reported that when she woke up she noticed her house had been broken into and her front door was wide open. As she looked around the house, she also realize that someone had taken her car keys and her 2023 Nissan Pathfinder which was parked outside.

The Nissan was equipped with a GPS tracker which showed the car was in American Canyon. Officers found the vehicle with a man inside in the back lot of the Holy Family Parish Church on Antonina Drive. The suspect was later identified as Rodney Scott, 58, of Vallejo.

Scott then allegedly attempted to drive away when he spotted the officers, and backed into an ACP patrol car as he tried to flee. Several ACP patrol cars blocked the Scott in and he refused to exit the vehicle, police said.

A standoff ensued, and a K9 with Napa County Sheriff was called to the scene. When Scott was warned that the dog would be deployed, he exited the vehicle and was detained.

Inside of the vehicle, police found drug paraphernalia and suspected stolen items, police said. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.