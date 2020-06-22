Man injured after car crashes into Sunnyvale home

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) – A family in the South Bay got a rude awakening this morning when a car crashed right into their house.

12:21 a.m. on North Murphy Avenue Sunday, a silver Mercedes SUV smashed into a home.

The driver crashed right through the wall of the home, apparently into two rooms, asleep inside a family.

“An old lady named Nina, a dad that got ran over, he was under the car and then they had to pull him out first,” Emily Ciriaco said.

Emily Ciriaco lives across the street, she was at the scene helping her neighbors.

“I came out and there’s a bunch of smoke and the first thing I thought was the old lady that lives there because she used to babysit me when I was little,” Ciriaco said.

Ciriaco says other people in the home were hurt trying to help the man pinned under the vehicle and she says the driver tried to run away from the scene.

“The guy who was in the car that ran into the house, he escaped, it was a hit and run but they caught him eventually,” Ciriaco said.

Sunnyvale police say the driver was traveling at high speeds along Borregas Avenue before crashing into the home. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

The speed limit here, 30 miles an hour.

Remnants of the vehicle remain across the grass.

The front yard smashed as the SUV barreled toward the home.

The SUV was extracted from the home carefully as the cleanup here begins.

