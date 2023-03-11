ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was injured after a shooting Saturday morning at Twin Creeks Apartments, the Antioch Police Department (APD) announced in a press release. The shooting happened around 11:24 a.m. at the apartment complex on 1111 James Donlon Boulevard.

When APD officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police said his injuries are serious, but the victim is in stable condition.

It was later discovered that the unidentified victim’s vehicle was carjacked by the suspect immediately after the shooting, according to the press release.

As of Saturday evening, the suspect remains at large. APD did not release any information or description about the suspect.

KRON On is streaming news live now

APD is asking Twin Creeks Apartments residents to check their surveillance cameras around the time of the incident to help locate the suspect. Police say anyone with information is asked to contact APD Detective Gragg at 925-481-8494 or rgragg@antiochca.gov. Individuals with information can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH as the first word in the text message.

No other information was immediately available.