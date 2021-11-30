Man injured after shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood late Monday night left a 22-year-old man injured, police said.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Eddy Street.

Officers arrived and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

San Francisco police have not announced an arrest or any suspect information in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.