(KRON) — A man was injured after a shooting Wednesday evening near the Cow Palace, the Daly City Police Department said in a news release. The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. in the area of MacDonald Avenue and Scherwin Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. With help from the Daly City Fire Department, the victim was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, police have not released any information about a potential suspect(s). Daly City PD says anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 650-991-8142.

The shooting happened approximately half a mile away from the Cow Palace located at 2600 Geneva Avenue.