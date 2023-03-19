SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday evening on a Muni bus in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 5:51 p.m. near Mission Street and 13th Street.

SFPD officers arrived at the scene and located the unidentified man with injuries caused by a gunshot, the department said. Medics were summoned, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect ran away from the scene and remains at large. As of 7 p.m., no details were provided about the suspect.

SFPD says anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.