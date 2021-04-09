Man injured in Antioch hit-and-run recovering thanks to 6-year-old daughter

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man is recovering in the hospital Friday night after a hit-and-run in Antioch.

The father of two young children was trying to fix his car just off the Hillcrest Avenue exit when someone hit him with their car and took off.

The family of this man tells KRON4’s Michelle Kingston he’s alive today because of the bravery of his young daughter.

“She was flagging down help and doing everything at six years old,” Olivia Allen said.

Olivia Allen is calling her daughter a hero after she did everything she could to help her father who was hit by a car in Antioch.

Nirivana Allen pulled over by the Hillcrest Avenue exit on Highway 4 because of car trouble.

He stepped out to get a gas can from the trunk when his family says he was hit by another vehicle — losing both of his legs on impact.

His 6-year-old daughter, 7-year-old son, and 8-year-old nephew were in the car at the time of the accident.

“Our daughter got out the car after the accident happened and she went up to him and she asked him she said ‘daddy’, he said ‘huh’, she said ‘are you O.K.?’, he said, ‘get back in the car baby, daddy’s going to be just fine.'”

The 6-year-old jumped back into the car and grabbed her father’s cell phone and immediately called her mom for help.

“She got into the front seat of the vehicle, got his cell phone, called me and told me ‘Mommy, daddy is outside the car, he’s hurt, his leg is bleeding, I can see his bone, it’s dark and I’m scared.'”

Allen was airlifted to the hospital where he’s been now for almost two weeks. The three children who were in the car were uninjured, but are still shaken up.

“All three of them are completely traumatized,” Allen said. “Like me at 37 years old I can’t imagine seeing something like that happen to my mom or my dad and my kids and my nephew had to see that it’s not right.”

The Allen family’s friends and neighbors were all so saddened to hear what happened. They have rallied together and have now raised more than $20,000 for the family.

“I just started to cry,” Randy Wilson, a friend of the family, said. “It was so upsetting and I wanted to support them any way I could.”

Allen’s wife, Olivia, says her husband is the family’s rock — and their support system.

“He means everything to me,” she said. “We’ve been knowing each other since I was five years old.”

KRON4 reached out to Antioch police for more information but did not hear back.

Allen’s family says the woman who hit him has been arrested.