Man injured in Livermore officer-involved shooting identified

LIVERMORE (KRON) — Police identified the man shot by officers in Livermore early Tuesday morning as a 38-year-old with ties to Newark, Fremont and Union City.

According to police, Matthew Kelly accelerated his car toward officers as they stopped another person for a suspected DUI near Airway Boulevard in Livermore.

The incident began at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday when officers made the stop at Airway and Kitty Hawk Road.

Officers later noticed another driver heading down Airway Boulevard, speeding up toward police and the DUI suspect.

According to Livermore police, the officer and DUI suspect had to move out of the way of Kelly to avoid being hit.

“Based on the vehicle’s path of travel and physical evidence on scene, it appears the suspect driver of the black vehicle, who was later identified as Matthew Kelly, made a deliberate and overt turn towards the citizen and the officers,” the police department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The officers fired their weapons to “thwart a spontaneous attack,” police said.

Kelly continued to drive past the officers and citizen and made a U-turn before his car stalled.

He was taken into custody and treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

His injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

He was arrested on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a person and peace officer.

The police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.