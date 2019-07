MENLO PARK (KRON) – A man was shot multiple times late Tuesday night in Menlo Park.

The shooting was reported just before midnight in the 1200 block of Windermere Avenue near Newbridge Street.

At the scene officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim is in serious condition, according to police.

The shooter remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Menlo Park police immediately.