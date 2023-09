(KRON) — A man was injured in a shooting in San Jose on Tuesday, the San Jose Police Department said.

SJPD responded to the shooting at 12:48 p.m. near the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road. The victim has at least one gunshot wound,

Westbound traffic on Capitol Expressway will be impacted, SJPD said. The off-ramp to Monterey Road will also be closed for multiple hours as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.