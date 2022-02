SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:17 p.m., officers received reports of a stabbing in the 1600 block of Tully Rd.

Police say one man is suffering a life-threatening injury.

At this time, there is no suspect information or motive.

Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.