Man injured in Santa Rosa shooting, police search for suspects

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened Friday evening in Santa Rosa, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Police arrived at the area of Darla Drive and Tracy Avenue around 6:48 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

A man was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officials say he was taken to be treated at a local hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Authorities are searching for suspects described as Hispanic males in their late teens.

On Friday evening, a perimeter was established and a Sheriff’s helicopter assisted in the search for the suspects.

Police have not yet located the suspects.

As an investigation continues, police ask you to contact the Violent Crimes Investigation Team at (707) 543-3590 if you have any information.

Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help lead to the arrest of the suspects involved.