Man injured in SF hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New video shows the aftermath of a hit-and-run in San Francisco as police still work to find the suspects involved.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near the Legion of Honor Museum.

According to SFPD, someone called 911 to report two people breaking into cars in the area.

Police said one person who had their car broken into tried to take a picture of the suspects and their getaway vehicle.

That’s when the suspects struck that person with their car and took off.

No arrests have been made.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and at last check he was listed in stable condition.