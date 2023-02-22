SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 24-year-old man was shot and injured in an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s McLaren Park on Tuesday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. at the park in the southeast part of the city. A suspect approached the man from behind and demanded all of his belongings, shot him and then fled, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. San Francisco have not made an arrest in the case or released any suspect details. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

