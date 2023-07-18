SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot and a suspect or suspects remain at large following an apparent shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. to Golden Gate and Leavenworth regarding a shooting.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was located at the scene, police said. Aid was rendered and medics were summoned to the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital and his current condition is not known.

People are being advised to avoid the area, expect traffic delays, and consider alternate routes.

Police provided no details regarding possible suspects. Tuesday’s shooting happened in the same vicinity as a shooting Monday night.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.