(BCN) — A woman was arrested Monday evening after allegedly stabbing a man in Tracy, leaving him in critical but stable condition, police said. Tracy police said their communications center received a call at 5:18 p.m. about a possible stabbing in the 200 block of Cedar Mountain Drive.

Officers located the victim at a neighbor’s home and took him to a hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds. According to police, the stabbing didn’t represent a danger to the community because of the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Police allege that the victim identified the suspect as 38-year-old Alaina Milbourne, a Tracy resident who was found standing in a nearby front yard. She was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

