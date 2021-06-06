Solo kayaker on journey from SF to Hawaii rescued near Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — The solo kayaker who began his journey from San Francisco to Hawaii last week was delayed Sunday.

The Coast Guard rescued Cyril Derreumaux about 70 miles west of Santa Cruz early Sunday morning.

The 44-year-old solo kayaker lost GPS capability and had nearly capsized due to heavy weather. He contacted the Coast Guard for rescue around 9:42 p.m. Saturday night.

Aircrew arrived to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and hoisted the kayaker into the helicopter before returning to Air station San Francisco.

Derreumaux was reported to be in good condition with no medical concerns.

“Recognizing that the situation was beyond his capabilities and calling for assistance allowed our crews to reach him in time for a successful rescue,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll, a Coast Guard spokesperson. “This shows that even experienced mariners with proper safety equipment can get into trouble on the ocean, which is why having the right equipment and knowing when and how to use it is so important.”

On May 31, Derreumaux hopped into his kayak in front of a crowd of supporters and press, setting on his 70-day journey to Hawaii.

With him — his kayak, which he named Valentine, and over 2,000 miles of ocean water.