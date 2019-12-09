Man killed, 3 boys injured in crash on HWY 101 in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A 23-year-old man was killed in a crash on Saturday night along Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say around 11 p.m. they responded to the accident on northbound 101 near Todd Road.

A Ford Mustang driving in the fast lane lost control and spun out before hitting a tree, according to authorities.

The 23-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three passengers were taken to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to receive treatment.

Officials say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition, an 11-year-old boy has major injuries and a 12-year-old boy has moderate injuries.

According to witnesses, the car was passing traffic at a high speed in the rain.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the CHP at (707) 588-1400.