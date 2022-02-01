Man killed after Uber was hit by stolen car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – 38-year-old Barry McGrath was riding in an Uber when the car was struck by another vehicle.

He did not survive his injuries.

KRON4 spoke with friends who spoke of his outgoing personality and his importance to the local Irish community.

The death of McGrath is hitting the Bay Area’s Irish community hard.

His passing is leaving a big hole at San Francisco’s American Gaelic Athletic Association where he was a hurler and chairman.

Conor MacCarthy was Barry’s teammate. He says Barry was a big help to anyone especially those who had immigrated to the Bay Area from Ireland.

MacCarthy found their shared experiences and love for hurling comforting.

A memorial has been set up on the corner of 46th Ave. and Lincoln Street in San Francisco.

Barry was a passenger in an Uber there Saturday night when police say someone driving a stolen Audi smashed into the Uber.

The driver of the stolen car ran off. Barry later died at the hospital.

The St. Joseph’s Hurling Club is asking people to keep Barry’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

So far, no arrests in the case have been made.