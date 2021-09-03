Man killed, another seriously injured in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after a man was killed and another seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash.

According to police, it happened at the intersection of Santa Clara Street and 10th Street.

Officials said the vehicle involved crashed into a building.

The male victim died at the scene. Another man was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The intersection from 9th Street to 11th Street was closed for several hours due to the investigation.

The intersection has since been reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.