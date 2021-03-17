Man killed by Hayward police possibly linked to robberies of Asian women

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – There are new details in a deadly police shooting in Hayward that happened Tuesday.

Investigators say the man killed by police may have been targeting elderly women to rob them.

Police now say many of the victims were Asian.

Since December, Hayward police say they’ve investigated 12-incidents of elderly women robbed after leaving the bank.

Investigators say the man killed was driving a car connected to at least one of the robberies in Hayward.

Now, investigators are looking to see if the man and others found in the car at the time are linked to others across the Bay Area.

Hayward police say a man shot and killed by officers Tuesday morning, at a Motel 6 on Industrial Parkway could be behind a recent string of violent robberies on elderly women in Hayward.

“What’s happening is that they’re smashing the passenger’s windows and taking the purse off the passenger’s seat,” Police Chief Toney Chaplin said.

The 12-incidents police are investigating are elderly women robbed after using banks or ATM’s.

KRON4 has learned that many of the victims are Asian.

Detectives say a blue Volvo with paper tags used in at least one of the robberies was first seen Monday by officers but took off from police.

“I know this particular vehicle was seen casing the area 24 hours ago. Officers tried to make contact with it and ran from them,” Chaplin said.

Investigators say officers fired when the man tried to drive away, hitting police cars several times.

“We’re trying to find out if there is a nexus between this vehicle these subjects, and any other robberies in the area,” Chaplin said.

Detectives say they’re now working with San Mateo, Alameda, and San Francisco counties to see if the same car and the man killed is behind a string of other robberies on older Asian women in the Bay Area.

Police Chief Toney Chaplin says body cameras, and surveillance footage from the scene and the banks will answer any questions.

“There are three major places with video, and we’re working on getting video, find out what happened,” Chaplin said.

Three officers are now on leave. So far, police have not released the name of the man killed.