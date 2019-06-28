Man killed by park rangers was wanted for Milpitas man’s murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man shot to death by state park officers in Big Sur over the weekend has now been connected with a Bay Area freeway shooting that killed a Milpitas man.

Earlier this month, Matthew Rios was found shot to death in his car along northbound 680 in Milpitas.

CHP identified Kevin Alaniz of Milpitas as the suspect in that shooting.

On Saturday, state park officers shot and killed Alaniz at Big Sur.

Hikers say Alaniz was shooting randomly in the park and when confronted by officers, he fired at them.

That’s when they returned fire.