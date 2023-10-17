(KRON) — A Vallejo man was killed in a car crash on Tuesday after a reckless driving suspect attempted to evade police and smashed into parked cars, the Vallejo Police Department said.

An officer attempted to stop a red Ford Fusion that was driving recklessly in the area of Sonoma Boulevard and Carolina Street at about 2:27 p.m., police said. After noticing the lights and siren, the suspect vehicle sped off westbound on Carolina Street.

The car blew through two stop signs before crashing in the 300 block of Carolina Street, hitting several parked cars, according to VPD.

A 76-year-old man was standing between two of the cars and was crushed when the crash pushed the cars into each other, per police. The victim died at a hospital.

In a press release Tuesday night, police did not confirm whether the suspect had been apprehended.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call VPD at (707) 648-4329 and refer to case #23-10608.

A similar crash happened in August in Vallejo when a car that was being chased by police collided with two cars, killing one occupant.