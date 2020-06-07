Man killed in CHP officer-involved shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Oakland on Saturday night.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were conducting a criminal investigation in the 9600 block of Cherry Street at around 10:46 p.m. when the shooting happened, according to the Oakland Police Department.

A man who was driving a vehicle was fatally shot, police said.

A woman passenger was also shot and is being treated at a local hospital. She is listed in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

The Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office along with the California Highway Patrol Critical Incident Investigations Team are all conducting independent investigations.

This is an ongoing and active investigation and further information has not yet been released.

