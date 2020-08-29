Man killed in early morning stabbing in San Jose, police investigate

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing that killed a man early Friday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m. police responded to the 6000 block of San Ignacio Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Officers found an adult man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries but was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other details have been released on the victim.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

