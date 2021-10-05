Man killed in Hayward crash

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A collision between a semi-truck and car Saturday morning resulted in the car’s driver dead and its passenger injured, Hayward police said in a press release.

Once the car was hit near the intersection of Tennyson Road and Hesperian Boulevard, the people inside the car were trapped. Hayward Fire Department used rescue equipment to get them out.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck was neither injured nor responsible for the collision.

Those inside car were taken to nearby Eden Medical Center where the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger suffered major injures, but none are life-threatening, according to authorities.

The driver was identified as a man in his 20s, police said. His identity is known but will not be disclosed at this time.

This is Hayward’s eighth fatal collision of 2021.

This is an ongoing investigation.