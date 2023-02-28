HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hayward Monday night that left one person dead, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one was arrested for the shooting.

Police learned that the adult male victim arrived at a local hospital at 7:55 p.m. He was cared for at the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

At 8:17 p.m., police learned of a shooting near the 3400 block of Investment Boulevard. HPD believes the scene is where the victim was shot.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name until his family is notified. HPD’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The homicide was Hayward’s second of 2023. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Purnell at (510) 293-7176.