Man killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are investigating another fatal hit-and-run crash in San Jose.

It happened early Wednesday around 4:17 a.m. in the area of Foxworthy Avenue and Rubino Drive.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates the male victim was hit by an unknown vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The victim died at the scene; his identity has not been released at this time.

Right now there is no suspect vehicle description and the driver has not been identified.

This is the city’s 51st fatal crash, 53rd victim, and 24 vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal crash this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

