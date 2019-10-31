Live Now
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in San Jose

Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was killed Thursday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in San Jose, police confirmed.

The San Jose Police Department says officers first responded at 2:26 p.m. to the 2300 block of McKee Road for a report of a man armed with a gun.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not detailed the circumstances of the shooting or what prompted the shooting.

The department confirmed no officers were hurt in the shooting.

This is developing, check back for updates

