(KRON) — A woman is in custody after a man was stabbed and killed in a domestic violence incident in Pittsburg on Thursday, the Pittsburg Police Department said.

The stabbing happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the Belmont Apartments, 1010 Power Avenue.

PPD said the couple was involved in a fight outside an apartment and the man was stabbed in the chest. First responders attempted life-saving procedures, but the man was pronounced dead.

The suspect will be taken to the Martinez Detention Facility. PPD’s investigation is ongoing.

A similar killing occurred in Dublin on May 5. Crystal Angelina Espinoza, 23, was arrested and charged with murder over the stabbing death of 23-year-old Jesus Gallegos in what police described as a domestic violence incident.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Wednesday’s homicide is near the location where a store clerk was shot and killed on March 22. That shooting happened at E-Z Stop Convenience Food at 1000 Power Avenue