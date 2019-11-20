Man killed in San Jose hit-and-run; driver sought

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday and continue to search for the driver involved.

It happened Tuesday just after 10 p.m. near Alum Rock Avenue and Jackson Avenue.

According to police, the suspect – described as a Hispanic man in his 40’s with a thin build and wearing a red jersey – was driving eastbound on Alum Rock and Jackson in a 1999 Honda sedan when it hit a 2016 Tesla driven by a man traveling northbound on Jackson Avenue.

Police said the suspect then went through the center bus lane onto westbound Alum Rock where it hit a man driving a 2019 Dodge Durango.

Two men in the Honda were extricated from the car by fire officials and taken to a local hospital, where one of the passengers died from his injuries.

The other man in the Honda sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital.

The drivers of the Tesla and Durango were not injured and remained at the scene to assist in the investigation.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been located by authorities.

Officials said the intersection of Alum Rock and Jackson will be closed until 6 a.m. as the investigation continues.

This is the city’s 46th fatal collision and 48th victim of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

